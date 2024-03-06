University of Oregon denies allegations of sex discrimination against female athletes

In a court filing this week, the University of Oregon denied claims made in a lawsuit alleging unequal treatment of female athletes.

In December current and former beach volleyball players, as well as members of the club rowing team, filed a federal class action lawsuit against UO. They said the team received less financial aid and poorer facilities than male athletes. They asked a judge to find the school violated Title IX, a federal law requiring equal access to education. They also asked the university to add club rowing as a varsity sport to reach gender parity.

In its response, first reported by The Daily Emerald, the university denied the claims, saying all athletes have access to medical treatment, meals and athletic equipment. It said the beach volleyball team has the number of scholarships allowed under NCAA rules.

It also argued that comparing funding the football receives to the beach volleyball team is an improper Title IX analysis.

“This comparison disregards the clearly equitable treatment and benefits provided overall to male and female student-athletes across the University of Oregon’s athletic department. The University of Oregon, which fields twelve varsity women’s teams compared to eight men’s varsity teams, provides its varsity student athletes, female and male, with a high-quality experience fully in compliance with Title IX.”

Love Cross / KLCC The beach volleyball team practices at courts in Amazon Park.

UO also denied allegations that volleyball players were promised during recruitment, or during their time on the team, that they would have their own court, instead of practicing in a city park. The university said it’s designing a facility that’s been planned for the last five years.

UO has asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit.

