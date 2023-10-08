Women athletes still plan to sue UO, despite planned new facility

Plans for a new beach volleyball facility at the University of Oregon won’t stop its female players from suing over discrimination, according to their attorneys.

On Oct. 3, the University’s Planning Committee approved plans for three new sand courts on its Eugene campus, to be completed by fall 2025. They chose the site of Hamilton Hall, a dormitory set to be demolished next year.

The move came a week after lawyers for the women’s beach volleyball team told reporters they were going to sue the university over Title IX violations.

Now, the legal firm behind the case says it still intends to take action. Bailey & Glasser is representing the women’s beach volleyball team, as well as the university's women’s club rowing team.

Arthur Bryant is a lawyer with the firm. He said the university’s new plans for a facility are a reminder of how long these athletes have been deprived.

“We have women's beach volleyball players that are current players now that, under this plan, will all be gone by the time the facility is provided,” said Bryant.

Title IX requires universities with federal funding to provide equal access to sports for men and women.

The women’s beach volleyball team currently plays in Amazon Park, a city park about one mile south of campus. Players have accused the university of not providing adequate facilities like the ones that men’s teams receive.

Nathan Wilk / KLCC Amazon Park.

Additionally, women’s volleyball players don’t receive dedicated scholarships at UO. Bryant claims the university is withholding over $800,000 a year of fair financial aid from its female athletes.

“We've gone to the school and asked it to agree to fix those things. And the school has denied there's any problems,” Bryant told KLCC. “So the women have no choice but to sue.”

In an email, a university spokesperson told KLCC that UO was not aware of a lawsuit being filed.

Additionally, the spokesperson said the committee chose a location for the courts in a routine process, and its timing was not influenced by outside factors.

“The university is pleased to move forward with a project that has been in development since at least 2019, continuing our support of women’s athletics and our dedicated women student-athletes,” the spokesperson wrote.

The proposed facility still needs approval from UO President John Karl Scholz to move forward. Bailey & Glasser have not yet filed to sue.