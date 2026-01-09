Lane Community College board approves financial plan

The Lane Community College Board of Education approved a three year financial plan that’s aimed at long-term stability at its Wednesday meeting.

The plan would reduce spending by $8 million over the three-year period. Administrators say that would create a 10% ending fund balance each year. That keeps the college in adherence with a board policy for the ending fund balance to be at, equal to, or greater than 10% of total expenditures and transfers.

Some board members expressed reservations, including Vice Chair Jerry Rust, who said he was uneasy, but would vote in favor.

“This is a planning document,” he said. “This is something to give us the side rails. And, I think the hard work will be done in the budget making and budget committee and the board.”

LCC Board Docs A slide from the presentation at Wednesday's Board of Education meeting on the 3-year financial plan

Rust was part of an ad hoc committee of the board which included Chair Austin Fölnagy and Trustee Zach Mulholland. The committee met with staff to do more study of the proposal. But Fölnagy cast the lone no vote.

The board also discussed the budget process at their Wednesday meeting. Board members approved a motion to include students in any conversations about raising tuition and fees.

There’s uncertainty about what LCC will get in state funding for the next budget year. The board is scheduled to hold additional budget discussions at their next two meetings.

During public comment, the board heard from students who expressed concern that budget cuts at LCC would hurt their ability to get an education.

Meanwhile, LCC faculty are still working without a contract and have gone into mediation.

