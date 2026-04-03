Lane Community College board seeks a more public process on program cuts

The Lane Community College Board of Education wants more time and public input on proposed program cuts.

Facing an estimated $4.2 million shortfall, the college’s administration has proposed suspending its Criminal Justice and Health Information Management, or HIM, associate degree programs.

It also wants to close its printing and graphics department, and making reductions to tutoring and library staff.

That would mean eliminating up to 20.5 positions at the college.

At the board’s Tuesday meeting, students, faculty and staff urged the board to find a way to keep these programs.

“LCC provides accessible, affordable education,” said Jasmine Lynch, who graduated from LCC’s criminal justice program with an associates degree. “And for many people, this is the only realistic way to begin a career in law enforcement, juvenile law enforcement or other areas of the justice system.”

There was also concern about how students were informed about the cuts to these programs.

The administration said it has created a pathway for students to pursue associate degrees in HIM at Klamath Community College.

Board members debated over what role the board should play in the decisions. Trustee Zach Mulholland made a motion to allow for more public involvement.

“I could go either way to save these programs or to cut them, but that should be a board decision,” he said. “That’s been a board decision for a long time and I don’t know when that changed or who changed it but I want to go back to that long-standing practice of the board voting on program closures.”

A majority of the board approved the motion. Trustee Julie Weismann was a no vote.

“I am asking that my full objection be entered into the record,” she said. She raised a concern that the board’s involvement in program decisions could put the college at risk of losing accreditation.

It’s unclear what's next for public involvement opportunities. Board Chair Austin Fölnagy said in an email to KLCC that they are hoping to finalize dates soon.

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