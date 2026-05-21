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Siuslaw School District voters decline to fund construction of new high school

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published May 21, 2026 at 6:37 PM PDT
An overhead, architectural drawing shows the position of three schools and sports facilities
siuslawschoolbond.com
This overhead architectural drawing illustrates the proposed high school in purple. The existing high school is on the right, in a layer under the proposed softball fields, which are in yellow.

Florence-area voters have rejected a bond measure that would’ve funded a new high school for the Siuslaw School District.

The district says the current building has seismic issues, aging electrical infrastructure, and no cafeteria or auditorium.

The $139 million bond measure would have supported the construction of a new facility behind the existing middle school, while adding new classrooms to Siuslaw Elementary.

However, it also would have cost an average property owner in the district around $324 per year.

As of Thursday, just over 63% district voters opposed the measure on this May’s ballot.

Andrew Grzeskowiak, the school district’s superintendent, said he doesn’t think the community is against the idea of remodeling, renovating, or replacing the building. But he said he knew this was a big ask.

“It was just literally too much money for them at this point in time, especially in a town with a senior population that has a lot of people on limited incomes,” he said.

Grzeskowiak said the district asked for the money for a new high school because it would be a better investment than retrofitting the old one.

“If you're spending 70% to remodel compared to the cost of building new, you're chasing bad money,” he said, “and so we try to build something new that's going to last for 75 to 100 years, and take away all those other constraints.”

Grzeskowiak said without this funding, the district will have to redirect more money from its general fund into maintenance, meaning fewer basic materials and supplies for students.

He said voters may see another request for funding in the future, possibly next May.

Ahead of this election, the Siuslaw School District had secured a $6 million state grant conditioned on the bond passing. Grzeskowiak said the district isn’t guaranteed to get that grant next time.

And he said the more time that passes, the more the costs to build continue to rise.
Tags
Education May 2026 PrimaryFlorenceSiuslaw School District
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk
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