Summer free lunch program returns to Lane County

Food For Lane County’s free summer food program is returning this year. It offers a free lunch to kids every weekday from now until Aug. 22.

The Summer Food Program has been operating in Lane County for the past 20 years. Last year, the program provided more than 50,000 free lunches. The program is expanding this year to serve an additional 10,000 meals with the help of a $50,000 donation from PeaceHealth.

Food For Lane County Executive Director Carolyn Stein said the summer food program is essential for families who rely on school-provided lunches during the year.

“In our community, 75% of our school-age children are eligible for free and reduced lunch,” said Stein.

Anyone 18 and under, regardless of household income, is eligible for a free lunch. Lunches are served weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 35 places throughout Lane County. They are first come first-served and must be eaten on site. To find a lunch site closest to you, go to the Food For Lane County website .

“You can come here, show up at the park. You can have one very kind person hand you a delicious, nutritious meal,” said Stein.

The free lunch program also extends to rural families in Lane County, offering a once weekly lunch pick-up location that provides five meals per-child.