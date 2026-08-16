Corvallis School Board sends local option levy renewal to November ballot

The Corvallis School Board has voted to send a local option levy renewal to the November ballot.

In 2006, voters first approved the current local option levy, at a rate of $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value. Local option levies can only run for up to five years at a time, and the current version will expire next June. According to the district, the levy covered about 10% of the district’s operating budget last school year.

Corvallis Superintendent Ryan Noss said the levy supports additional programs in the district, including STEM extracurriculars, arts, counseling services and the people who staff those programs.

“We are able to have additional teaching staff, so additional classroom teachers. As a result of the levy, it is the equivalent of 67 full-time positions in our school district,” Noss told KLCC.

The Corvallis School District recently made the decision to close two schools this upcoming school year. Noss said the funds from the levy are for these additional school programs, while the money saved by closing the schools will allow the district to reallocate state funding.

“The school consolidation allowed us to better utilize the resources that we have that were provided at the state level,” said Noss. “The levy allows us to enhance what we're able to do through local community support.”

The levy will be on the November ballot, and if passed will be renewed for another five years.