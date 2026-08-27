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Springfield restores some funding for high school dual immersion

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published August 27, 2026 at 3:00 PM PDT
The Springfield School District's board meeting was standing room only Monday night ahead of a budget vote to reduce staffing and cut back dual immersion for older students.
Rebecca Hansen-White
/
KLCC
The Springfield School District's board meeting was standing room only on June 8, 2026, ahead of a budget vote to reduce staffing and cut back dual immersion for older students. Springfield Public Schools is now restoring a dual immersion high school teacher ahead of next school year.

Springfield School District cut 30 jobs this summer to close a budget shortfall, including essentially eliminating Spanish dual immersion for middle and high school students.

But Springfield leaders are taking steps to restore some dual language immersion this school year.

At a meeting Monday, Assistant Superintendent Brian Megert said the district has been able to bring a dual language teacher back to Springfield High School.

"Most notably, that includes at the 12th grade level,” Megert said. “We have the students who have progressed through the dual language immersion program, and they will be able to take Spanish language instruction and a social studies course taught in Spanish language."

That means highschoolers, including the cohort of incoming seniors who have been a part of the program since it launched, will remain on track to receive their Seal of Biliteracy.

Springfield has also applied for a grant to help them improve and rebuild the program, though the district will not know if it received the funds until October.

District spokesperson Brian Richardson said the district is not able to restore dual language staffing for middle school students at this time. He said this school year, those students will be able to take a cultural heritage class in Spanish.

Richardson said the district will also still continue to cover the cost for students to take Spanish credits at Lane Community College.
Tags
Education Springfield Public SchoolsSpringfield
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White
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