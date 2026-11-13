What does Jensen Huang's Nvidia departure mean for OSU’s Huang research complex?

Oregon State University alumni Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia’s CEO Thursday amid reports he had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy .

Huang is one of the most notable alumni and prolific donors to OSU. He recently gifted $50 million to the OSU Foundation for an AI and supercomputing research center named after him and his wife, Lori.

The center will be completed at the end of this year, and is slated to open in 2027. It will house a variety of research spaces and an Nvidia supercomputer. The Huang Foundation has also contributed $5 million towards a cancer research lab at OSU.

In a statement, OSU spokesperson Rob Odom said there are no changes planned for the Jen-Hsun Huang and Lori Mills Huang Collaborative Innovation Complex. The center uses the traditional spelling of Huang’s name.

When asked if donations related to Huang may be affected, Odom said no.

The Huang complex is already supporting an inaugural class of research teams through the Huang Complex Supercomputing Seed Fund. It provides funding to research teams whose work would be accelerated through the use of advanced computing technologies.

Odom directed questions about the Huang complex to OSU’s website .

In April 2025, Huang signed a one-year agreement with Gov. Tina Kotek and the Higher Education Coordinating Commission to get artificial intelligence classes and technologies into Oregon schools.

The agreement came with $10 million in state spending to increase AI education.