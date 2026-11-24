Tribal advocates in Oregon are asking lawmakers to give more money to a college financial aid program facing a budgetary shortfall.

The Oregon Tribal Student Grant is available to in-state undergraduate and graduate students from nine federally recognized tribes. It’s meant to cover the costs for tuition, housing and living expenses, filling in the gaps that a student’s other scholarships aren’t paying for.

There are currently 725 students in the program. The state doesn’t choose a limited number of awardees—instead, it supports all eligible students who meet the deadline.

The program launched in 2022. Kirby Brown, the director of Native American and Indigenous Studies at the University of Oregon, said it’s been transformative for some students.

“We all in the community literally saw the stress come out of their bodies,” said Brown. “It allows them to actually be full-time students–to wake up in the morning and not have to make choices between, ‘do I eat breakfast, or do I save that money so I can buy a pair of shoes or buy my books?’”

For Brown, it’s also a reflection of treaties signed in the 19th century that promised tribal communities access to education.

“It's one of the ways that, in our contemporary moment, states and institutions can signal their ongoing commitments to those treaty obligations that allow their existence,” Brown said.

Nathan Wilk / KLCC A wall of University of Oregon Pow Wow posters at the Many Nations Longhouse in Eugene, Nov. 18, 2026.

However, state officials now say the program needs another $5 million to sustain it through the rest of this school year.

Ben Cannon, the Executive Director at Oregon's Higher Education Coordinating Commission, said costs have risen as the number of students in the program has grown.

He said the price per student has also increased, as the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” signed into law by President Donald Trump in 2025, changed eligibility requirements for the Pell Grant, leading some students in this program to lose funding.

According to Cannon, the program currently doesn't have the resources to pay students through Spring Term.

The Oregon Legislature previously allotted this program $26 million for the current two-year budget cycle, which ends June 30, 2027. Cannon said that was less than the HECC had asked for, but he said lawmakers indicated that they could revisit the issue once the cost of the program was clearer.

The Oregon Emergency Board, which is made up of state lawmakers, is expected to consider the HECC’s new funding request in early December.

“I feel pretty confident that the Legislature feels a strong sense of commitment to fully funding this program and will support this additional $5 million,” Cannon told KLCC. “The consequence of not doing so would mean seriously eroding the awards that we have.”

The program has also already started accepting applications for the 2027-2028 school year, although Cannon said the budget for the next biennium won’t be decided until the 2027 legislative session.

Jason Younker, an associate vice president at the University of Oregon who serves as a liaison with tribal leaders, said the program has helped grow the tribal communities at Oregon schools, making them more welcoming to even more Native students.

He said while the state is facing difficult financial decisions, it’s important to hold onto this program, as its full impacts could take decades.

“This is a wonderful promise to have been made only a few years back,” Younker said. “And until Oregon tribes have second-generation intergenerational scholars, it's inadequate. Because you can't just send one student. You have to have multiple generations coming.”

