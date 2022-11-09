Among the Election Day winners: Lane County Parks

Voters have approved a measure for a five-year property tax levy that’ll help maintain Lane County parks.

At last check, Measure 20-335 was approved by 60 percent of voters. At $.16 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, the estimated payment for most Lane County homeowners will be $38 a year.

Brett Henry is the Division Manager for Lane County Parks. He told KLCC that he’s thrilled that the measure passed.

“For over 40 years, we’ve not had sufficient funding to properly maintain our parks," said Henry. "And these parks were really gems back in the early ‘80s. And have deteriorated since, because we just haven’t had that stable funding. We’ve just have had a hard time of keeping up with the maintenance of all these facilities.”

Henry said they’ll prioritize safety and security concerns with the $31 million that’s expected to be generated over the next five years. Partner groups that supported the levy include Mt. Pisgah Arboretum, Willamalane Parks and Recreation, as well as the City of Eugene.

