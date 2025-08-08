© 2025 KLCC

Eugene's College Hill reservoir enters tank construction phase

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published August 8, 2025 at 8:12 PM PDT
Construction crews and vehicles work on a reservoir site.
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
Several people work on concrete being poured at the back of the College Hill site, as one crew member in the foreground checks on the quadrant that was poured the prior week, in this August 7, 2025 photo.

The Eugene Water & Electric Board's 1940’s era water tank on College Hill was removed last year. Now, crews are starting to assemble two new, seismically safe 7.5 million gallon tanks.

Laura Farthing, a principal engineer for EWEB, said contractors are pouring the floor slabs for the tanks in quadrants.

“Simultaneously," she said, "we’re working on installing the piping that brings the water into the tank and also has a drain line that takes it away. So to do that, we’re building a 72-inch tunnel that will extend from our site down to the intersection of Lincoln and 23rd.”

Farthing said because of that work, nearby streets will be closed until the end of November.

She said for most of the next year, there will be nearly daily concrete pours, as crews build up the walls and columns of the structures.

Regarding the previous reservoir project at E. 40th Street in South Eugene, Farthing said EWEB has finished connecting all the pipes from the new tanks to the existing system. She said the city is preparing to repave Hilyard Street near Tugman Park where the road was impacted from the project.
College Hill Reservoir, Eugene Water & Electric Board, Laura Farthing, Water Supply, Eugene
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards
