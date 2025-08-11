Extreme heat warnings throughout Oregon, Southwest Washington

Heat warnings and advisories are in place for much of Oregon and Southwest Washington through Tuesday night. Daytime temperatures in many areas could reach triple digits, and overnight temperatures aren’t expected to provide much relief

The National Weather Service has issued extreme heat warnings throughout the Willamette Valley, the Columbia River Gorge and the Hood River Valley, south through the foothills of the Cascades in Central Oregon, and east through the John Day Basin and Blue Mountains.

Temperatures in those areas could range from about 97 to 105 degrees, with low temperatures generally staying around or above the mid-60s. The warnings are in effect through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

In Southern Oregon, parts of Curry, Josephine and Jackson counties are under extreme heat warnings through 2 a.m. Wednesday for temperatures up to 110 degrees.

Heat advisories are also in place along most of the Oregon Coast Range through 10 p.m. Tuesday, for unusually high temperatures nearing 100 degrees.

Forecasters warn that heat-related illnesses significantly increase during these extreme heat events. That’s especially true for people who are heat-sensitive and those who lack access to effective cooling or adequate hydration.

People in the affected areas should drink plenty of fluids throughout the day and stay out of the sunshine. Anyone who needs to find heat-related resources, including access to cool places, can visit 211info.org.

NWS also warns that people who work or generally spend more time outdoors should take extra precautions. That includes restricting strenuous activities to early morning or evening, and knowing the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.

