Eugene foresters are preparing for the arrival of a beetle that’s likely to kill almost all of the city’s ash trees

Emerald Ash Borer beetles, or EAB, haven’t been identified in Eugene, yet. But the city’s foresters know the destructive insect will eventually get here, and they’re making plans to manage its effect.

The beetle’s larvae kill nearly every ash tree as they move into an area. They’re confirmed in several Oregon locations, including Portland.

Eugene’s Urban Forester, Spencer Crawford, said property owners with ash in their yards should get to know their trees.

“We recommend that people have a current understanding of the health of their trees and how they're doing. So that they have something they go back to look at (in) a point in time," he said. "One of the first symptoms we would look to is saying, 'oh, this tree was healthy last year.' This year as it puts out leaves, it has some percent of dieback.”

Dieback, especially near the top of the tree, is one of the signs of EAB infestation.

Meanwhile, the city is taking inventory of the ash trees in public spaces. Oregon Ash grows near water, and some places, such as between the bark paths of the Amazon Trail in South Eugene, are almost entirely ash.

Karen Richards / KLCC This sign near the north end of the Amazon running trail, has a caption highlighting the Oregon ash forest.

Ash trees make up about 9% of Eugene's trees, and the city has put a moratorium on planting any new ash trees on public land, including neighborhood street trees.

Crawford said there’s a balance between preserving trees, for all the benefits they provide, and removing them and planting new trees, which will happen sometime in the future.

If community members notice city-owned ash trees that are damaged or in decline, Crawford said the Parks and Open Space department would be happy to hear about it. He said the city has placed Oregon Department of Forestry traps around town, to catch adult Emerald Ash Borer beetles.

Crawford said it’s a complicated problem, and the city expects to have more guidance on its website, including recommendations for the public, in the coming months.

