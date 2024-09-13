Careful with that firewood! Oregon State Parks wants to slow the spread of the emerald ash borer

This summer, the invasive emerald ash borer beetle was found in four Oregon counties. So far, none have been detected in Oregon State Parks, and the parks department wants to keep it that way for as long as possible.

Stefanie Knowlton with Oregon State Parks said over time, the emerald ash borer is likely to wipe out Oregon's ash trees, as it has in other states. But with help, it can be slowed.

“One of the biggest risks is firewood, transporting firewood," she told KLCC. "So we’re asking visitors to either buy firewood within a 10-mile radius of their destination, or to buy heat treated firewood.”

Knowlton said emerald ash borer larvae grow up inside the tree's bark. As an adult, the insect can only travel about 10 miles. There's a quarantine on moving ash, olive and white fringe tree firewood in the counties where the beetle has been reported: Washington, Yamhill, Clackamas and Marion. If you're unsure of the tree species, leave it in place.

Knowlton said if people delay the spread, landowners and parks departments will have time to soften the impacts to the forest.

“Ash trees provide shade," she said. "They help keep stream temperatures cool for fish and other wildlife, so it gives us time to plant resistant species.”

To learn how to identify ash trees and signs of ash borers, visit the Oregon State Parks website.

To report an emerald ash borer, or another invasive species, fill out the form on the Oregon Invasive Species hotline page, here.

