Oregonians are urged to not feed hungry bears as they prepare for hibernation

It’s the time of year when Oregon’s black bears enter hyperphagia. That means they’re eating as much as they can before entering hibernation in the winter.

Beth Quillian is with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. She said people should be aware of any food left outdoors.

“Bears are also attracted to trash. To birdseed and pet food,” she said. “Normally, they’re eating berries and other fruits that are ripe in the summer and end of summer, but if there are things that people provide that they have access to, they’re going to take advantage of that.”

If bears do become accustomed to human food, they come to rely on it. That can be dangerous for both bears and humans and their pets.

Black bears are common in the Cascade and Blue Mountains of Oregon and on the coast.

Quillian urged coastal visitors and residents to be especially careful because that’s where they see a lot of issues with bears eating human food.

Wildlife officials urge people to secure trash, bird feeders, and pet food. Don’t leave food outside for wildlife of any kind. Bears can be attracted to the smell of food remnants on an outdoor grill. Quillian said bears have really good memories of food sources and pass down those memories to their young.

Courtesy of Alicia Harck. / Provided by ODFW A black bear tried its best to get into a Neskowin homeowner’s bear resistant trash can, according to ODFW. The homeowner then built a small shed to enclose the trash can. The ODFW called it an example of a resident taking appropriate steps to keep bears out of garbage containers.

For securing your trash, there are a lot of options for bear resistant trash containers.

More from the ODFW:

• Never feed or approach bears. Feeding bears, whether you mean to or not, will cause them to associate humans with food. It is also against the law in Oregon (ORS 496.730).

• Secure food, garbage and recycling. Ensure trash, compost bins and dumpsters are secure by using locking or screw-on lids, metal bars over dumpsters, or fully enclosed trash storage. Take trash out immediately before pick-up, not the night before pickup.

• Remove bird feeders. Birds have plenty of naturally available food sources.

• Feed pets inside and store food indoors. Pet food attracts bears and other wildlife, putting your pets and wildlife at risk.

• Clean and store grills after each use.

• Alert neighbors to unusual bear activity (continued sightings during daylight hours, lack of wariness around humans or pets, etc.). Share these tips with your neighbors!

Learn more at ODFW's website.