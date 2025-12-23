Oregon, SW Washington brace for a possible windstorm on Christmas Eve

A windstorm packing gusts of up to 70 mph could hit western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Christmas Eve, triggering power outages and downing trees, forecasters and electric utilities warned Monday.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service are closely monitoring the windstorm as it moves up the coast, but say it’s still too early to predict exactly how strong those winds will be on Wednesday.

Gusts of 50 miles per hour to as high as 70 mph could pass through much of western Oregon and Southwest Washington between 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

While there is still a lot of uncertainty around the windstorm, now is the time for residents to get ready, said Hannah Chandler-Cooley, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland.

“People should take precautions such as securing any outdoor decorations, garbage bins, and be prepared for the potential for some localized power outages or tree damage,” she said.

Farther south, two winter storms will bring snow and rain to Southern Oregon and Northern California this week, just in time for holiday travel.

California’s Siskiyou County will get the brunt of the storms, particularly at higher elevations, starting Tuesday and lasting through Friday.

Heavy snow is expected on mountain passes over 4,500 feet of elevation, and some snow could fall on Interstate 5 in the area around California’s Mount Shasta on Friday as the snow level drops, according to the forecast.

Winds not certain, but experts urge people to prepare

Although there’s only a 30% to 35% chance of a serious windstorm according to National Weather Service forecasts, meteorologists say people should brace for the possibility of downed power lines.

Portland General Electric urged residents to prepare an outage plan and get emergency kits ready in case the power goes out. The utility company is also warning people of potential weather hazards like downed power lines.

“You should always assume they are alive,” John Farmer, a spokesperson with PGE, said. “You should never go near them. Don’t touch them. Don’t use a stick or a branch to move. Just stay away.”

Following the heavy rains that pummeled the region last week, the National Weather Service also warns that soils across the state are still very saturated. That, combined with gusty winds, could knock over weakened trees and branches.

Mindy McCartt, a spokesperson with the Oregon Department of Transportation, said its crews are still working to clear up debris left behind by last week’s storms.

“Crews will continue cleanup from the previous storms while also preparing and staffing up for the next potential event,” she said. “If the storm hits as forecast, maintenance crews will be ready to respond as soon as conditions allow.”

McCartt says people who are planning to hit the road this holiday week should take extra precautions. She also recommends checking road conditions before heading out for possible closures or delays.

National Weather Service staff also urged holiday travelers to take caution. If high winds arrive, gusts could be enough to make driving dangerous, especially for high profile vehicles, the agency said.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.