The bitter cold gripping Eugene means higher electricity demand

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published January 23, 2026 at 1:44 PM PST
The Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River is managed by the BPA. EWEB gets 80% of its energy from BPA.

An extended cold snap in Eugene is putting extra strain on the power supply.

Eugene Water & Electric Board said electricity demand hit 453 megawatts, the highest level so far this winter, on Thursday morning when temperatures were around 20 degrees.

EWEB spokesperson Aaron Orlowski said, thanks to a wet and rainy early winter, the reservoirs filled up and hydropower has been abundant. But that could change.

“That precipitation that fell earlier in the winter fell as rain,” he said. “So, snowpack has not been building up at the same rate as some previous years. So, depending on how the rest of the winter unfolds, we could see some more constrained supplies of energy.”

Orlowski said for customers concerned about their power bill ballooning after this cold snap, there are ways to conserve– including lowering your thermostat by a couple degrees.

“Even if you leave your thermostat at say, 68 degrees, as the temperature outside falls, your heating system is working harder,” he said.

And, covering places where cold air comes in, like under a door, can make a difference.

EWEB offers programs to help better insulate your home and rebates on more efficient heating systems. And EWEB has assistance programs for income qualified customers.

Orlowski said last year, electricity demand topped out at 493 megawatts on February 12. The highest demand in EWEB’s history was on Dec. 9, 2013, when lows reached -10 degrees and demand hit 557 megawatts.

High energy demand usually corresponds to high prices on the wholesale market, he said. But so far, they’ve remained low.
Environment Eugene Water & Electric Boardcold weatherElectricityHydro Power
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
