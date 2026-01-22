Bundle up: Stagnant weather expected to continue in the Willamette Valley

If it feels like the Willamette Valley has been stuck in a dry, cold weather pattern for a long time, you’re right. That’s according to David Bishop, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland.

“What’s been dominating the Pacific Northwest for the past two weeks, I know it's kind of hard to believe, is a broad area of high pressure,” he said.

Bishop said other than the chance for a weak respite late this week, the high pressure will continue for a while.

The next good chance for precipitation is Tuesday into Wednesday, but Bishop said not to expect much. He said there’s a 30% to 50% chance of rain, but only a tenth of an inch is expected, if that.

Bishop said cold overnight temperatures are forecast to last through the weekend. He advised checking in with people who are sensitive to the cold, and making sure pets and livestock are safe.

The National Weather Service has an air stagnation advisory in effect for the Willamette Valley through noon on Friday.

The Energy Trust of Oregon has some low- and no-cost ideas to save money on utilities and stay warm:

• When it's sunny, keep window shades open during the day, and close them at night.

• Lower your thermostat a couple of degrees at night or if no one's home during the day.

• Check your air filters, as your heating system has been working hard, and change them if they're dirty.

• Seal drafty windows and door sweeps with caulking or foam and weather stripping, respectively.

