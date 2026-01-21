Egan Warming Centers continue long activation in temperatures that ‘cut to the bone’

The frigid temperatures gripping the region can be especially hard on those who are homeless. To offer a warm place to sleep, the Egan Warming Centers have been activated in Eugene and Springfield for a full week, and it’s likely they’ll continue through at least Saturday.

The National Weather Service predicts overnight lows in the Eugene area will dip into the 20s each night from now through the weekend. The agency has issued a “Cold Weather Advisory” for Wednesday night though mid-morning Thursday. Wind chills as low as 20 are expected.

More help is needed

“Our volunteer base is really exhausted and really struggling to stay operating,” said Bill Barnard, Director of Operations for St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County, which runs the Egan Warming Centers.

He said they’re holding an emergency volunteer training Thursday evening to help fill the need. He said people can also help out with donations

“The community can always help with warm coats,” he said. “Blankets are a huge need right now. We would absolutely love anything along those lines that would greatly contribute to the shelters.”

Those donations can be dropped off at any St. Vinnie’s location. Just let the staff person know it’s for Egan Warming Centers.

Kelly Lyon / Egan Warming Centers Egan volunteers provide guests with sleeping pads and blankets, warm drinks and meals, heartwarming hospitality and basic first aid.

Barnard told KLCC they’re seeing larger numbers of people seeking shelter than in previous years. He said that may be because there are fewer services available these days. But it’s also the nature of this cold snap.

“These are the types of temperatures that can really cut to the bone and can be very dangerous and very lethal in no time,” he said.

He said this activation has gone well overall. There have been some bright spots, like food donations from Mandy’s Family Restaurant.

They’ve brought breakfast to the Fairgrounds location every other day, Barnard said, including breakfast burritos and biscuits and gravy.

“It’s truly amazing. And the guests absolutely light up when she comes through the door because it’s some of the best food that they’ve had in a long time,” he said. “It’s really great to see.”

In Cottage Grove, the Community Warming Center is open Thursday and is on standby for Friday and Saturday nights.

