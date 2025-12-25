Egan Warming Centers will activate for the first time this winter

With the Eugene-Springfield area entering the first cold snap of the winter, Egan Warming Centers are scheduled to activate for the first time during the 2025-26 winter season on Saturday night.

Typically, the centers open when overnight temperatures are predicted to drop below 30 degrees Fahrenheit. According to the National Weather Service, overnight lows in Eugene are forecast to reach that threshold on Saturday, and possible on Sunday and Monday nights as well.

Egan said Thursday that the centers are on "standby" for Sunday.

Information about how to stay at an Egan Warming Center, or how to train as a volunteer, can be found at the center's website.