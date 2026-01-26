Project to restore Amazon Creek in south Eugene is almost done

A 65-year-old concrete channel that makes up a portion of the Amazon Creek from East 24th Avenue to East 20th Avenue has been almost fully transformed.

The restored portion of the creek will include a natural sloped bank that allows for increased flood water capacity, native plants to provide stormwater filtration, and a new pedestrian bridge.

Eugene Public Works spokesperson Marion Suitor Barnes is excited for the upcoming completion of this project, which started in 2024. She said the last portion that needs to be completed is the installation of native plants.

“City of Eugene Parks Division has a native plant nursery, where we grow native plants that will grow here.” she said. “So a lot of the plants that will be going in here actually were grown, propagated, created by city staff.”

Suitor Barnes said this project is already impacting the community by beautifying the public use area. This segment of the Amazon Creek is adjacent to South Eugene High School and the Amazon Trail System.

“The Amazon Path comes right by here, and so you've got joggers and people walking and it's just a lot more pleasant to be around,” she said.

The Amazon Creek Restoration project is on track to be completed this spring.