Eugene’s Amazon Path closed temporarily during creek restoration project
The City of Eugene has temporarily closed a portion of a popular bike path in south Eugene.
The city is restoring Amazon Creek between 19th and 24th Avenues to a more natural landscape which includes removing the concrete enclosure of the water way. As of Tuesday, that stretch of Amazon Path is closed for the project.
Marion Suitor-Barnes is spokesperson for the City of Eugene's Public Works. She said the park is still open and a detour is in place. The path is expected to reopen in early October.
"We know that there are a lot of UO students and there's a lot of school activity, K-12 activity, around there as well,” she said. “So we're trying to get that reopened as soon as possible for students who bike or walk to class."
The creek restoration is expected to be mostly complete in October as well. The natural slope bank of the creek will be restored and replanted with native species, and the footbridge will be reconstructed south of 20th Avenue.
“Although the path closure and periodic lane closures on Amazon Parkway will be inconvenient for the community, the outcomes of this project will provide a more pleasant and ecologically beneficial creek for all to enjoy,” said Sean Kovensky, project manager for the Amazon Creek Restoration, in a press release.
The City of Eugene secured $2.7 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grant funding for the creek restoration. Additional funding for this project comes from the 2018 Parks and Recreation Bond, stormwater utility fund and stormwater system development charges.
While the path is closed, Eugene Parks and Open Space will also renovate two sand volleyball courts. This work will include enlarging the courts, removing the existing sand and adding new volleyball-specific sand. Work will also include adding underdrainage connecting to the Amazon Creek, perimeter edging, new poles and new nets.City of Eugene press release