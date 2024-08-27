Eugene’s Amazon Path closed temporarily during creek restoration project

The City of Eugene has temporarily closed a portion of a popular bike path in south Eugene.

The city is restoring Amazon Creek between 19th and 24th Avenues to a more natural landscape which includes removing the concrete enclosure of the water way. As of Tuesday, that stretch of Amazon Path is closed for the project.

Marion Suitor-Barnes is spokesperson for the City of Eugene's Public Works. She said the park is still open and a detour is in place. The path is expected to reopen in early October.

"We know that there are a lot of UO students and there's a lot of school activity, K-12 activity, around there as well,” she said. “So we're trying to get that reopened as soon as possible for students who bike or walk to class."

The creek restoration is expected to be mostly complete in October as well. The natural slope bank of the creek will be restored and replanted with native species, and the footbridge will be reconstructed south of 20th Avenue.

Love Cross / KLCC Work is underway to restore a portion of Amazon Creek in South Eugene to a more natural system.

“Although the path closure and periodic lane closures on Amazon Parkway will be inconvenient for the community, the outcomes of this project will provide a more pleasant and ecologically beneficial creek for all to enjoy,” said Sean Kovensky, project manager for the Amazon Creek Restoration, in a press release.