Snow is finally falling in Oregon’s mountains and could hit the lowlands

It’s been a tough winter for the owners of the Huckleberry Inn at Government Camp.

“I haven’t seen one of these as long as I’ve been here,” said Ed Rogers, who owns the family-owned business that’s been operating in the heart of Government Camp since 1966.

Rogers has been praying for snow.

This week, those prayers may be answered.

David Bishop, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland, said snow is finally falling in the mountains and it could make its way down to the lowlands.

“We currently have a winter weather advisory for the Cascades, the Cascade foothills and the Coast Range,” Bishop said. “We do have the potential for snow to be down to the valley floor on Wednesday night going into Thursday morning.”

The snow should blanket most of the mountains by mid week.

But even with the snow falling in the mountains, the winter has been so dry it likely won’t be enough snow to make up for what the state has missed in the earlier winter months.

“This will help out by adding possibly a foot to two feet in snow when it’s all said and done to the Cascades,” Bishop said. “It will help out with some of the deficit, but it’s not going to wipe it out.”

Bishop said although the weather service is feeling fairly confident there will be several inches of accumulation on the valley floor this week, it remains unclear where exactly it will fall.

The weather service right now is keeping an eye on three possibilities:

No snow falls on the valley floor in Northwest Oregon or Southwest Washington.

Snow could accumulate in Longview and Kelso in Washington, and the Portland-Vancouver areas.

Snow falls in the southern Willamette Valley, such as Salem, Corvallis and Eugene.

Over at the coast, Bishop said, there is also a threat of sneaker waves through Tuesday.

Bottom line, the meteorologist said: keep an eye on the weather report if you have travel plans, as it’s changing quickly.

For Rogers at Government Camp, he won’t stop praying for snow.

“We need at least 10 feet of snow,” he said.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.