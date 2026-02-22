Springfield gets funds to support additional drinking water source

Springfield Utility Board is working to establish an additional source of drinking water. It recently received nearly $10 million in state funding to help.

The funds from Oregon’s Safe Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund go to SUB’s McKenzie River Water Supply Project .

Currently, Springfield’s drinking water is sourced from groundwater wells and intake from the Middle Fork of the Willamette River.

Project Manager David Looney told KLCC an additional water source would make Springfield more resilient. SUB’s projections show a 48% increase in peak demand for water over the next 50 years.

“It puts us in a position to meet anticipated increases in water demand for the next several decades,” he said. “It provides a new, redundant, or additional, source of water. And it also strengthens our ability to help our community recover if there’s a natural disaster.”

Springfield Utility Board website This map shows SUB's McKenzie River Water Supply Project.

Looney said the state funding helps pay for design and permitting. He said that process is expected to be completed by early next year.

The project will include a new intake pump station on the McKenzie River in their Thurston Well field. There will be a pipeline to take the water to a new water treatment plant near Thurston High School and a pipeline to take the treated water to their distribution system. Construction is expected to begin in mid-2027.