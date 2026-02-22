© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Springfield gets funds to support additional drinking water source

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published February 22, 2026 at 7:48 AM PST
Springfield Utility Board has been working for years to secure an additional source of drinking water. State funds will help them to create an intake station on the banks of the McKenzie River in the Thurston area.
Provided by Springfield Utility Board
Springfield Utility Board has been working for years to secure an additional source of drinking water. State funds will help them to create an intake station on the banks of the McKenzie River in the Thurston area.

Springfield Utility Board is working to establish an additional source of drinking water. It recently received nearly $10 million in state funding to help.

The funds from Oregon’s Safe Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund go to SUB’s McKenzie River Water Supply Project.

Currently, Springfield’s drinking water is sourced from groundwater wells and intake from the Middle Fork of the Willamette River.

Project Manager David Looney told KLCC an additional water source would make Springfield more resilient. SUB’s projections show a 48% increase in peak demand for water over the next 50 years.

“It puts us in a position to meet anticipated increases in water demand for the next several decades,” he said. “It provides a new, redundant, or additional, source of water. And it also strengthens our ability to help our community recover if there’s a natural disaster.”

This map shows SUB's McKenzie River Water Supply Project.
Springfield Utility Board website
This map shows SUB's McKenzie River Water Supply Project.

Looney said the state funding helps pay for design and permitting. He said that process is expected to be completed by early next year.

The project will include a new intake pump station on the McKenzie River in their Thurston Well field. There will be a pipeline to take the water to a new water treatment plant near Thurston High School and a pipeline to take the treated water to their distribution system. Construction is expected to begin in mid-2027.

SUB received $9,638,749 from Oregon’s Safe Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund. The program is administered by Business Oregon in partnership with Oregon Health Authority.
Tags
Environment Springfield Utility BoardDrinking WaterMcKenzie RiverUtilities
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
Related Content