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Restrictions to start on some Oregon beaches for western snowy plover nesting

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published March 13, 2026 at 7:22 AM PDT
Three western snowy plovers at Nehalem Bay State Park on Mar 15, 2018.
Oregon Parks and Recreation Department
Three western snowy plovers at Nehalem Bay State Park on Mar 15, 2018.

Restrictions at some Oregon beaches go into effect on March 15 as the nesting season for the threatened western snowy plover begins.

The small birds nest in dry sand above the high tide line, and their diminutive size and camouflaging coloration makes them hard to spot.

"One small step could really wipe out an entire family,” said Oregon Oregon Parks and Recreation Department spokesperson Mike Baden. “So we have some areas that we have restricted. They’re roped off and there’s signage. We just need the public to really respect those areas and steer clear."

Restrictions are in place at 15 beaches statewide, including four in Lane and Douglas counties.

The restrictions include prohibitions on dogs, cars, bicycles, camping, fires, drones and kites on the beach.

Walking and horses are allowed on those beaches below the high tide line.

Western snowy plovers do not migrate, according to Baden, which makes choosing the beaches where restrictions are needed easier.

“They kind of stick to their places along the Oregon shore and Washington and California as well,” he said. “We have some areas that we recognize that they return to quite frequently.”

Western snowy plovers were first given protections in 1993, when their counted population dropped to 45 breeding adults. The latest survey spotted 546.

A map of beaches impacted by annual western snowy plover restrictions.
Oregon Parks and Recreation Department
A map of beaches impacted by annual western snowy plover restrictions.

Tags
Environment Western Snowy PloverOregon CoastLane CountyDouglas CountyOregon State ParksBirds
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
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