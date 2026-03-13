Restrictions to start on some Oregon beaches for western snowy plover nesting

Restrictions at some Oregon beaches go into effect on March 15 as the nesting season for the threatened western snowy plover begins.

The small birds nest in dry sand above the high tide line, and their diminutive size and camouflaging coloration makes them hard to spot.

"One small step could really wipe out an entire family,” said Oregon Oregon Parks and Recreation Department spokesperson Mike Baden. “So we have some areas that we have restricted. They’re roped off and there’s signage. We just need the public to really respect those areas and steer clear."

Restrictions are in place at 15 beaches statewide, including four in Lane and Douglas counties.

The restrictions include prohibitions on dogs, cars, bicycles, camping, fires, drones and kites on the beach.

Walking and horses are allowed on those beaches below the high tide line.

Western snowy plovers do not migrate, according to Baden, which makes choosing the beaches where restrictions are needed easier.

“They kind of stick to their places along the Oregon shore and Washington and California as well,” he said. “We have some areas that we recognize that they return to quite frequently.”

Western snowy plovers were first given protections in 1993, when their counted population dropped to 45 breeding adults. The latest survey spotted 546.