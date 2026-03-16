Oregon could see weather whiplash this week as temperatures climb

Weather whiplash is in the forecast for much of Oregon, with warm temperatures expected to arrive just days after heavy rain brought flood alerts across a broad stretch of the state.

A heat dome that could be dangerous in some parts of the Western U.S. is heading our way, with forecasters saying some areas of California and Arizona could see temperatures climb near 105 degrees.

Oregon will dodge those triple-digit highs, however.

The South Willamette Valley is forecast to get into the low 70s this week. The Roseburg area could see highs in the mid-70s.

In Medford, Lakeview, Klamath Falls and Ashland, temperatures could climb into the high 70s Tuesday through the end of next week — as much as 20 degrees hotter than normal for this time of year.

And while temperatures will also climb in the Northwest corner of the state, Portlanders shouldn’t break out their sunglasses and sandals yet — the city is on the southern edge of yet another rain-choked atmospheric river system.

“The majority of the moisture is aimed more towards northern Washington and British Columbia but the southern part of that moisture could still graze the Portland area,” and rain will probably also pelt the northwest Oregon Coast, said Hannah Chandler-Cooley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

That wetter weather could reach as far south as Salem, and where the rain falls, daily high temperatures won’t top the mid-60s.

Meanwhile, from Pendleton to Bend, the National Weather Service expects inland temperatures to climb into the low 70s starting Tuesday. And along the southern coast, communities like Gold Beach and Brookings could see highs in the mid-60s.

Whether they find themselves in sunshine or in rain, Oregonians greeting next week’s weather will not find relief from dire forecasts for the upcoming wildfire season. The state’s mountains have historically low levels of snow — and temperatures will be warm enough that snowpack could get even worse this week.

The water stored in snow typically melts into streams that fish and other wildlife rely on, is used to irrigate farmers’ fields, and provides moisture during drier months. With less snow in the mountains now, there will be less protection against fires when hot summer months eventually arrive.

Agencies are doing what they can to mitigate the worst that could lie ahead, Chandler-Cooley said.

For example, dam operators are keeping an eye on reservoir levels, she said. “They’re trying to keep those reservoirs a little higher, knowing they won’t get as much snow melt.”

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.

