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Popular campgrounds and recreation sites around Carmen Smith Reservoir will reopen this spring

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published March 30, 2026 at 3:56 PM PDT
A picnic bench at Trailbridge Campground in the Willamette National Forest. The campground will reopen May 1, 2026.
Adam Spencer
/
EWEB
A picnic bench at Trailbridge Campground in the Willamette National Forest. The campground will reopen May 1, 2026.

A popular recreation area in the Willamette National Forest is reopening this spring.

That’s after Eugene Water & Electric Board finished a nine-year improvement project at Carmen-Smith Reservoir in the Upper McKenzie River.

EWEB refurbished its power house and rebuilt the substation at the Hydroelectric Project.

Patty Boyle is EWEB’s Carmen Smith License Supervisor. She said the work was a $10.8 million reinvestment to provide clean renewable energy into the future.

“That was a reinvestment in the hydroelectric system in order to be able to provide really clean and renewable energy over the next 40 years as we operate this project,” she said.

Boyle told KLCC that, as part of their licensing renewal agreement with federal regulators, the utility rebuilt the campgrounds, day-use facilities, and hiking trails in the area.

EWEB refurbished its power house and rebuilt the substation at Carmen-Smith Hydroelectric Project was rebuilt as part of EWEB's
1 of 2  — Carmen Powerhouse.jpg
EWEB refurbished its power house and rebuilt the substation at Carmen-Smith Hydroelectric Project was rebuilt as part of EWEB's
Adam Spencer / KLCC
Trail Bridge Boat Launch is one of the recreation areas that will reopen May 1, 2026 now that EWEB has finished it's improvement work at Carmen-Smith.
2 of 2  — Trail Bridge Boat Launching Ramp.jpg
Trail Bridge Boat Launch is one of the recreation areas that will reopen May 1, 2026 now that EWEB has finished it's improvement work at Carmen-Smith.
Adam Spencer / EWEB

“Also, with an eye on the long term future,” she said. “The facilities are really well laid out. The infrastructure is new and the roads are all in place ready for recreators to come back and enjoy for many years to come.”

Boyle said there’s additional signage in place as well as more accessible features at many of the facilities for people with mobility issues. She said there’s been a lot of interest over the past nine years from the public in having access to the recreation sites.

As of May 1, recreation areas around Carmen-Smith will reopen to the public. The Forest Service will start taking reservations for Trail Bridge Campground on April 1 at recreation.gov.
Tags
Environment Willamette National ForestEugene Water & Electric Board
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
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