Dark sky advocates urge Eugene to adopt more protections against light pollution

Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson has declared April as “Dark Sky Month.” But local activists are calling on the city to do more to reduce light pollution.

The dark sky movement aims to reduce the ambient “skyglow” that can make it harder to see the constellations in cities and towns.

Last year, the town of Sisters, located in Deschutes County, was recognized as the second “Dark Sky Community” in Oregon after updating its lighting requirements.

Now Misty Bowman, an advocate with Dark Sky Oregon, wants to bring similar changes to Eugene.

“Our goal is to keep Eugene well-lit,” said Bowman, “but well-lit in a way that keeps the light on the ground.”

Bowman said Eugene’s outdoor lighting conditions can pose safety risks, with bright billboards distracting drivers and glare making pedestrians harder to see.

According to the Bird Alliance of Oregon, light pollution can also confuse migrating birds and lead them to collide with buildings.

“More light makes us feel safe,” said Bowman. “But cold, unshielded lights make it more difficult to see what can be behind the light.“

Lighting standards

Eugene already has Outdoor Lighting Standards. First introduced in 2001, they limit placement, covering, and emissions on some fixtures in order to stop light trespassing.

“If you have a light on the side of your home, it needs to be shielded to where it stays on your property and doesn't cross property lines,” said Ken Green, the city’s code compliance supervisor.

However, Green said the same location where a light used to be in compliance could become a problem when a homeowner replaces their older lights with much brighter LEDs.

Green said the city has a lighting review process for new buildings and does inspections when a light fixture is replaced. And he said if a Eugene resident believes a light is violating the rules, they can file a complaint with the city.

However, he said the work of responding to complaints is split between six staff members, and they receive around 2,000 complaints each year, including for things like dangerous building conditions. Green said life-and-safety issues take first priority.

“I would just stress that it is in the queue, and we will follow up,” said Green. “We do take each complaint seriously.”

Bowman said the rules aren’t properly enforced.

“The time that I myself have tried to file a citizen complaint, or other people have shared their experiences of trying to file a complaint about light pollution, we've had very poor results,” she said.

Proposed changes

Bowman now is asking the city to update its code and help remove outdoor lights that are no longer serving a purpose.

For the lights that remain, she said the city should require that they’re warm-colored, on timers, and only as bright as is necessary.

The City of Eugene hasn’t amended its Outdoor Lighting Standards since 2014, but some recent city leaders have expressed interest in the activists' recommendations.

At a work session earlier this month, Eugene City Councilor Greg Evans said staff should speak with dark sky advocates as the city works on lighting changes along Highway 99.

Bowman said if Eugene and Springfield get a handle on their light pollution, it could be possible to see the Milky Way Galaxy on the outskirts of town.

She said when a light is turned off, the effect is nearly instantaneous.

“Unlike other pollution, which can take a long time to undo, light pollution could be undone in one night,” said Bowman.

