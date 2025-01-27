City of Sisters recognized as 'Dark Sky Community'

Sisters has been named Oregon's newest 'Dark Sky Community,' in recognition of the city’s efforts to curb light pollution.

The nonprofit DarkSky International announced the designation on Jan. 22. It comes after the City of Sisters updated its lighting ordinance last year with more strict requirements for homeowners.

Light pollution brightens the night sky, reducing the contrast between faraway stars and the space between them, according to the National Park Service.

Sisters places restrictions on the brightness, angling, and shielding of outdoor lights in the city. Businesses are also required to turn off their external lighting when they close at night.

Science teacher Rima Givot, who runs the astronomy club at Sisters High School, said the result is a sight for stargazers.

“Last night, we could see Venus and Saturn and Jupiter and Mars," Givot told KLCC. "And then as we passed into the actual darkness of the night, we could just see such an immense vastness of stars looking up."

Givot said during the summer and fall, it’s possible to get a clear view of the Milky Way Galaxy with the naked eye.

“To be able to see the Milky Way just gives me such a sense of place in the universe,” said Givot. "It helps me feel humble."

Sisters Community Development Director Scott Woodford said by reducing light pollution, the city can avoid disrupting local wildlife.

Woodford also said this new designation could attract tourists with an interest in astronomy, bringing more money to Sisters.

"We place an emphasis on our natural resources," he said, "and we're a tourist dependent community."

Woodford said the city now has five years to bring all of the town’s lighting into compliance, per DarkSky International's rule. He said the plan is to emphasize public education.

“Hopefully it's just getting people to want to do the right thing, and then connecting them with resources,” said Woodford. “It may come down to enforcement, but that's kind of our last resort.”

According to city code, homeowners and businesses in Sisters have until early 2027 to comply with the new city's Dark Sky ordinance.



Oregon's dark skies

DarkSky International has recognized several other locations in Oregon. Antelope, a city in Wasco County with fewer than 50 residents, received its designation as a 'Dark Sky Community' last December.

Meanwhile, the largest recognized 'Dark Sky Sanctuary' in the world is located in southeastern Oregon's Lake County. It spans 2.5 million acres.

However, Sisters is more densely populated. More than 3,700 people live in the city, and that’s projected to nearly double in the next two decades, according to the Population Research Center at Portland State University.

Givot said the community has shown it's possible to have a growing city with protected skies. She said she hopes this designation inspires other local governments to adopt responsible light practices.

“Even a big city like Eugene can do this. It doesn't have to be a small town,” said Givot. “The way we’re doing it, it’s one of the easiest things to change. It does just take time and awareness.”

