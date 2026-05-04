Opponents of 'Lane County Watersheds Bill of Rights' outpace supporters in fundraising efforts

The opponents of the “Lane County Watersheds Bill of Rights” initiative have raised around 10 times more money than the supporters, as of Monday.

Measure 20-373 is on the May 19 ballot. It would grant local ecosystems the right to exist free from pollution and let the public sue governments or companies that violate those rules.

Proponents say it could help communities fight aerial chemical sprays and data centers. But critics argue it’s too broadly written and would scare away businesses.

Now, the Protect Our County campaign opposing the measure has drawn more than $313,000, according to state financial filings.

This includes $87,000 from the Eugene Association of Realtors and $110,000 from the Oregon Business & Industry Issues PAC.

The campaign has spent more than $174,000 of that money on communications and marketing. One advertisement currently circulating online warns of “endless lawsuits” and “no limits.”

Protect Our County A Protect Our County advertisement which was mailed to a P.O. box in Eugene.

Brittany Quick-Warner with the Eugene Area Chamber of Commerce said the measure’s opponents are using televised, digital and mailed ads to get the largest reach possible.

“We feel like there's a lot of momentum. The word is getting out in the community about this initiative,” Quick-Warner said. “Folks, at first glance, feel like, ‘Yeah, protecting our water rights and protecting clean water is really important.’ But once they dive into the details, they start to realize just how concerning this can be."

On Feb. 6, the lobbying arm of Koch Industries gave $25,000 to the Oregon Business & Industry Issues PAC.

That was the same day that the PAC first donated to Protect Our County, but before the PAC changed its state registration to formally oppose Measure 20-373. Quick-Warner said it wasn’t a direct donation to the campaign.

Supporters speak to fundraising challenges

Michelle Holman, a chief petitioner for the Watersheds Bill of Rights, said they're understaffed and underfunded.

So far, the Yes on Measure 20-373 campaign has raised north of $31,000, mostly from individual donors.

Holman said the campaign has bought digital billboards and distributed door-hangers, but it can’t afford to send out mailers.

She disputes some claims in the opponents' recent ads as misinformation. She said plaintiffs in lawsuits would still need evidence in court, and judges could continue to throw out frivolous lawsuits.

“Yes, business will have to change,” Holman said. “But this is just hypothetical, speculative fear mongering.”

Holman said volunteers are hoping to gain support through door-to-door conversations and grassroots organizing.

“We just are banking on the fact that Lane County residents are smart enough to see what's going on here,” she said. “Those that profit from the destruction of the environment are motivated to continue the status quo at our expense.”