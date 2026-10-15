Official end of fire season in Lane County comes with caveats

With cooler weather and recent rainfall, fire season is officially over in Lane County as of midnight on Friday, Oct. 16.

That announcement came from the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Lane Fire Defense Board this week.

Still, officials warn residents to stay cautious as conditions are still very dry in the region. The end of fire season means backyard debris burning is allowed in parts of Lane County as of Saturday.

Jessica Neugahr with the Oregon Department of Forestry cautioned there is still a risk of wildfire, and debris burns can get out of control quickly.

“We just want to make sure that people are being safe,” she said. “Doing it under the right conditions. And if they are going to burn, making sure they have a charged water hose with them, shovel of sorts, and staying with that debris burn the entire time it burns, until it is out cold.”

Neugahr said fire season isn’t yet over all across the state.

So, if you are planning on recreating outside of Lane County, make sure you check the local regulations before you go, so that way you know if campfires are allowed or what possible regulations those areas might have,” she said.

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency’s website includes recommendations regarding outdoor burning based on air quality and weather conditions. Travis Knudsen with LRAPA told KLCC burn piles have to be fully dry, woody yard debris.

“The drier the pile is, the less smoke it will make,” he said. “Garbage, treated wood, those are prohibited items.”

In Eugene and Florence city limits, outdoor burning is always prohibited. Other restrictions affect Springfield, Oakridge and parts of Lane County.