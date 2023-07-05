Pollution and heat lead to air quality advisory

Authorities have issued an air quality advisory for smog in the Willamette Valley through Wednesday evening.

Smog, or ozone, forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution may reach levels that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Health officials recommend children, pregnant people, older adults, and people with health conditions limit outdoor activity when pollution levels are high.

The air quality advisory may be extended to Thursday.

Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) urges residents to protect their health and limit activities that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling or other alternative transportation.

Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

Postpone yard work that uses gas-powered equipment.

Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.

Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs, and contributes to breathing problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms worsen.