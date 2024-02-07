Officials say a Deschutes County resident has been infected with plague, likely by a cat

Deschutes County Health Services has confirmed a case of human plague in a local resident.

The individual was likely infected by their symptomatic pet cat, said the agency, which said close contacts have been notified and provided medication to prevent illness.

Symptoms of plague usually begin in humans two to eight days after exposure to an infected animal or flea. Symptoms may include a sudden onset of fever, nausea, weakness, chills, muscle aches, and/or visibly swollen lymph nodes called buboes.

If not diagnosed early, bubonic plague can progress to severe and difficult to treat illness. This case was identified and treated in early stages, posing little risk to the community, said the agency. No additional cases have emerged.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, plague is rare in the state, with the last case reported in 2015. It spreads to humans or animals through a bite from an infected flea or by contact with an animal sick with the disease.

Tips to prevent the spread of plague:

