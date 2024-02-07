Officials say a Deschutes County resident has been infected with plague, likely by a cat
Deschutes County Health Services has confirmed a case of human plague in a local resident.
The individual was likely infected by their symptomatic pet cat, said the agency, which said close contacts have been notified and provided medication to prevent illness.
Symptoms of plague usually begin in humans two to eight days after exposure to an infected animal or flea. Symptoms may include a sudden onset of fever, nausea, weakness, chills, muscle aches, and/or visibly swollen lymph nodes called buboes.
If not diagnosed early, bubonic plague can progress to severe and difficult to treat illness. This case was identified and treated in early stages, posing little risk to the community, said the agency. No additional cases have emerged.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, plague is rare in the state, with the last case reported in 2015. It spreads to humans or animals through a bite from an infected flea or by contact with an animal sick with the disease.
Tips to prevent the spread of plague:
- Avoid all contact with rodents and their fleas. Never touch sick, injured, or dead rodents.
- Keep pets on a leash when outdoors and protect them with flea control products. Do not allow pets to approach sick or dead rodents or explore rodent burrows.
- Pet cats are highly susceptible to plague, and infected cats can transmit the bacterium to humans. If possible, discourage their hunting of rodents. Consult a veterinarian immediately if your cat becomes sick after being in contact with rodents.
- Residents should keep wild rodents out of homes and remove food, woodpiles, and other attractants for rodents around homes and outbuildings.
- Do not camp, sleep, or rest near animal burrows or areas where dead rodents are observed.
- Refrain from feeding squirrels, chipmunks, or other wild rodents in campgrounds and picnic areas. Store food and refuse in rodent-proof containers.
- Wear long pants tucked into boot tops to reduce exposure to fleas. Apply insect repellent to socks and trouser cuffs to help reduce exposure to fleas.