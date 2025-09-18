© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oregon Senator's bill aims to ban insurance-owned health practices

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published September 18, 2025 at 2:42 PM PDT
Oregon Medical Group Office
Rebecca Hansen-White
Oregon Medical Group's Southtowne Clinic closed in March, 2024. Optum, the organization's parent company, told KLCC at the time that providers and staff have been moved to other locations. That closure occurred around the same time thousands of patients were told they could no longer receive care from Oregon Medical Group.

Last year, thousands of Eugene-area patients were dropped by Oregon Medical Group, which is owned by a subsidiary of insurance company UnitedHealthcare.

A bill sponsored by Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley in the Senate and Rep. Val Hoyle in the House, would seek to end the trend of insurance companies buying, or owning medical clinics.

"When you have a for-profit insurance company that owns a medical clinic, their whole goal is to dump high-cost patients out,” Merkley told KLCC. “They dumped thousands of people out after they purchased Oregon Medical Group in Eugene and that is a terrible way to run a healthcare system."

UnitedHealthcare-owned Optum, employs roughly 10% of the physician workforce. The company also owns the payment system many healthcare providers use – which was a victim of a massive cyber attack last year. Subsidiary Optum purchased Oregon Medical Group in 2020 and the Corvallis Clinic last year.

In the years after Oregon Medical Group was purchased – dozens of physicians left, leaving many without a primary care provider.

Merkley says his goal is to return Oregon Medical Group and the Corvallis Clinic to local, doctor or non-profit ownership. He says insurance-owned healthcare is a conflict of interest.

“We are farming out our healthcare to a for-profit entity that is determined to squeeze every dollar out of the system,” Merkley said.

He says he also believes his bill – which would bar insurance companies that own clinics from getting federal Medicare Advantage contracts and require insurers to divest their current ownership stakes in medical practices – would complement Oregon’s efforts to limit corporate ownership of healthcare.

The bill is also sponsored by Sen. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, and lawmakers from New York and Massachusetts.
Tags
Health & Medicine HealthcareJeff MerkleyVal HoyleOregon Medical Group
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White
Related Content