PeaceHealth opens pediatric urgent care clinic in Eugene

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published August 15, 2025 at 7:14 AM PDT
PeaceHealth has opened a facility that it said is the first pediatric urgent care clinic in the Eugene-Springfield area.

The clinic offers parents and guardians access to doctors, nurses and other staff who are trained in pediatric medicine during hours when many doctors offices are closed, including nights and weekends.

"We focused on creating a child-friendly environment where children could really be comfortable getting lab draws, x-rays done, splinting and those types of things for orthopedic injuries, and also simple sutures. So, really wanting to focus on a team that’s really comfortable with a kid-centered approach," said Dr. Serena Black, PeaceHealth’s medical director for children’s services.

Black said such facilities are important since medical care for children is often notably different than care for adults.

“There’s a lot of emphasis on minimizing antibiotics when appropriate for example. And so the model for pediatric urgent care is slightly different than an adult urgent care,” she said.

The clinic is located near Valley River Center at 400 Valley River Drive, and is open daily from 12:00 pm–9:00 p.m., including holidays.

Black said parents and guardians of children should still prioritize getting a child to their primary care physician when possible, but the new clinic offers an alternative when a child’s usual doctor is not available.
Tags
Health & Medicine Peace Healthhealth careChildren
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
