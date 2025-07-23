© 2025 KLCC

Lane County Commissioners hear details about possible Stabilization Center site

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published July 23, 2025 at 4:03 PM PDT
A rendering of the facility.
Waltasti, Joseph
/
PeaceHealth Sacred Heart
A rendering of the facility.

Lane County says it's making progress on securing a site for its new Lane Stabilization Center.

Staff working on the short-term mental health crisis center were in front of Lane County Commissioners Wednesday, detailing their findings about a plot of land in north Springfield.

The 18-acre site on International Way is owned by investors, and was formerly a filbert orchard.

A map showing the land being discussed for the Lane Stabilization Center
The highlighted plot of land is being discussed as a location for the Lane Stabilization Center.

Lane County Health and Human Services first established a purchase agreement for the land in October.

"That purchase and sale agreement was extended several times for the purpose of completing due diligence on that property, assuring that it could be a good use of taxpayer dollars and a good opportunity for partnership," said LCHHS Director Eve Gray.

PeaceHealth has agreed to build an in-patient facility on the same site as the stabilization center.

The property sits in a flood plain, so it would require mitigation work. That work would include adding 3-4 feet of structural fill for the building, construction of stormwater detention and drainage infrastructure and a wastewater pump system.

Staff said they have also reached out to potential neighbors to talk about their concerns, and plan to continue outreach.
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
