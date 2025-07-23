Lane County Commissioners hear details about possible Stabilization Center site

Lane County says it's making progress on securing a site for its new Lane Stabilization Center.

Staff working on the short-term mental health crisis center were in front of Lane County Commissioners Wednesday, detailing their findings about a plot of land in north Springfield.

The 18-acre site on International Way is owned by investors, and was formerly a filbert orchard.

The highlighted plot of land is being discussed as a location for the Lane Stabilization Center.

Lane County Health and Human Services first established a purchase agreement for the land in October.

"That purchase and sale agreement was extended several times for the purpose of completing due diligence on that property, assuring that it could be a good use of taxpayer dollars and a good opportunity for partnership," said LCHHS Director Eve Gray.

PeaceHealth has agreed to build an in-patient facility on the same site as the stabilization center.

The property sits in a flood plain, so it would require mitigation work. That work would include adding 3-4 feet of structural fill for the building, construction of stormwater detention and drainage infrastructure and a wastewater pump system.

Staff said they have also reached out to potential neighbors to talk about their concerns, and plan to continue outreach.

