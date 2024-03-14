Linn County will launch mobile mental health services

Linn County will soon dispatch a mobile mental health care clinic for residents. The Mobile Crisis Intervention Team will be able to work with residents throughout the county and assist in a crisis situation.

Workers have traditionally met with residents in emergency rooms but the mobile clinic, a modified van with a workspace and onboard generator, will provide more flexibility.

We hear more from Todd Noble, the county’s health administrator, about the need for more accessible care and how a statewide mental health crisis is affecting the region.

