© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Linn County will launch mobile mental health services

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Elizabeth Castillo
Published March 14, 2024 at 5:11 PM PDT
Linn County will launch a mobile crisis clinic. The modified van will be dispatched throughout the county and is shown in this photo shared by Linn County.
Alex Paul
Linn County will launch a mobile crisis clinic. The modified van will be dispatched throughout the county and is shown in this photo shared by Linn County.

Linn County will soon dispatch a mobile mental health care clinic for residents. The Mobile Crisis Intervention Team will be able to work with residents throughout the county and assist in a crisis situation.

Workers have traditionally met with residents in emergency rooms but the mobile clinic, a modified van with a workspace and onboard generator, will provide more flexibility.

We hear more from Todd Noble, the county’s health administrator, about the need for more accessible care and how a statewide mental health crisis is affecting the region.

If you’d like to comment on any of the topics in this show or suggest a topic of your own, please get in touch with us on Facebook, send an email to thinkoutloud@opb.org, or you can leave a voicemail for us at 503-293-1983. The call-in phone number during the noon hour is 888-665-5865.
Copyright 2024 Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Tags
Health & Medicine Linn Countymental health
Elizabeth Castillo
Related Content