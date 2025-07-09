Oregon budget includes $15 million for Lane Stabilization Center

Tucked away in one the bills that make up the Oregon state budget were pages of local projects that are slated to receive money.

Among them was funding for the planned Lane Stabilization Center.

The outpatient mental health crisis facility received $14.6 million from the state, about half of the estimated cost of building it.

That money likely means the project may soon move into the planning and construction process, according to the person overseeing the project.

"We didn’t want to go too far forward in that process without having this funding in hand because we didn’t want to have a half-finished building. So our leadership was pretty committed to having the full amount within reach before we took any concrete steps," said Lane County Health and Human Services project manager Britni D’Eliso.

She said the stabilization center is likely still two to three years from completion.

Other area projects receiving funds in the state budget include: