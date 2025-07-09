Oregon budget includes $15 million for Lane Stabilization Center
Tucked away in one the bills that make up the Oregon state budget were pages of local projects that are slated to receive money.
Among them was funding for the planned Lane Stabilization Center.
The outpatient mental health crisis facility received $14.6 million from the state, about half of the estimated cost of building it.
That money likely means the project may soon move into the planning and construction process, according to the person overseeing the project.
"We didn’t want to go too far forward in that process without having this funding in hand because we didn’t want to have a half-finished building. So our leadership was pretty committed to having the full amount within reach before we took any concrete steps," said Lane County Health and Human Services project manager Britni D’Eliso.
She said the stabilization center is likely still two to three years from completion.
Other area projects receiving funds in the state budget include:
- $6,000,000 to the City of Eugene for infrastructure work in the Clear Lake Road Economic development.
- $3,825,000 for the City of Newport for Wastewater Treatment and Conveyance System improvements.
- $3,402,760 to the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA for the Albany Veterans Apartments Project.
- $3,121,146 to Deschutes County for the Central Oregon Child Psychiatric Facility.
- $946,700 to the City of Winston for Abraham Avenue & Highway 42 sewer improvements.
- $600,000 to the City of Oakridge for the Oakridge Community Health and Medical Services Center.
- A $585,000 grant to a soil and water conservation district in Deschutes County.
- $504,000 to the Sutherlin Fire Department for improvements at the Sutherlin Fire Training Center.
- $90,000 to the City of Cottage Grove for ADA improvements at the Cottage Grove Armory.