Two top administrators leave McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center

Two top administrators for the McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center in Springfield are out of a job, and the company that owns the hospital isn’t saying why.

McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center’s CEO David Butler and Chief Nursing Officer Desi Shubin have both left.

A spokesperson for the hospital released a statement that said McKenzie Willamette appreciated both Butler’s and Shubin’s service. The statement did not specify whether Butler and Shubin left voluntarily or were fired.

“Our commitment to providing compassionate, quality healthcare services remains unwavering, and we will remain focused on patient care during this transition,” the statement said.

The departure of the executives was first reported by KVAL .

Butler had been CEO since 2022, according to state finance records. Last year he publicly announced plans for McKenzie-Willamette to build a satellite emergency room in Eugene after the hospital’s competitor PeaceHealth closed its University District location.

The hospital confirmed that project is still in the works, saying it had received a waiver from the state for a satellite emergency department. It said it had selected a Eugene location and is finalizing architectural renderings with a local developer.

McKenzie-Willamette appointed Gregory Brentano as interim CEO and Shelley Harris as interim chief nursing officer.

McKenzie-Willamette is owned by Tennessee-based Quorum Health Corporation, which owns 12 hospitals in nine states.