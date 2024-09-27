© 2024 KLCC

McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center CEO: Talks underway for a new emergency department in Eugene

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published September 27, 2024 at 7:41 AM PDT
McKenzie Willamette Medical Center CEO David Butler.
Screenshot
/
KEPW Radio YouTube
McKenzie Willamette Medical Center CEO David Butler makes a surprise announcement at the citywide healthcare forum hosted by Churchill Area Neighbors Thursday night.

In a surprise announcement during a citywide healthcare forum in Eugene Thursday evening, the Chief Executive Officer of McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center said plans are in the works to build a 12-bed satellite emergency department in Eugene.

David Butler stood up from the audience to respond to the question of whether or not there is any way the city could get another ER.

“We’ve actually been talking with the Eugene City Mayor and City Manager," Butler told the crowd. "And we’ve met with the Governor of Oregon and got, kind of the green light, to move forward with a CON, which is a Certificate of Need application."

Butler said Springfield-based McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center has found an investor and developer, as well as an optimal site to build a free-standing, emergency department in Eugene. He said a contract is close to being signed—then the design-build phase would take about 2 1/2 years to complete.

“You know we have two really good hospitals in this community, unfortunately they’re both in Springfield. And even though it doesn’t take you an hour to get across town, still it’s a disadvantage to have to drive all the way over to McKenzie or RiverBend to get health care,” Butler said.

This news comes nearly 10 months after Eugene's only emergency room at the PeaceHealth University District location closed its doors.
Health & Medicine McKenzie-Willamette Medical CenterPeacehealth
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and worked in a variety of media including television, technical writing, photography and daily print news before moving to the Pacific Northwest.
Tiffany Eckert
