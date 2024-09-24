Eugene neighborhood group to host citywide forum on current health care shortage

Concern over a health care shortage in Eugene has prompted a neighborhood association to organize a citywide forum on the issue. This Thursday evening, (Sept. 26), a panel of health care providers and lawmakers will hear from citizens and share possible solutions.

When Churchill Area Neighbors- or Eugene CAN- was asked to host a healthcare forum, members sprang into action. They invited eight panelists with deep roots in Eugene and blanketed the city with flyers.

CAN co/chair Jensina Hawkins is a mother of four who’s worked in healthcare for 18 years. She explained why this townhall style forum is needed.

“Since we lost our hospital down at University District and then, of course, what’s happened with Oregon Medical Group-with patients having to wait months on end to get in just to see a primary care provider, let alone a specialist. It’s very top of mind right now.”

Residents are still able to submit questions online. Hawkins said at closing, each forum panelist will be asked to give an “action statement” with intentions to resolve Eugene’s growing healthcare crisis.

Hawkins acknowledged there have been several community events such as a discussion at the City Club of Eugene and the organized “Die-in” on the sidewalk outside the University Hospital before it’s closure. She said she believes the CAN heath care forum will see actionable results through strength in numbers.

”I’m hoping that the diversity of panelists will really encourage a lot of shared and broadened perspectives. We have the Springfield free clinic director, we have doctors and we have the leader of Lane County Health and Human Services,” Hawkins said.

“Also at the table, we’ll have legislators and the executives from the major health systems in the area. By bringing all these people together in one room--it will be different from other events that have been held on the healthcare shortage in Eugene,” she said.

The CAN hosted Citywide Healthcare Forum is Thursday, September 26, 2024 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Doors open at 6 p.m.) at Willamette Christian Center, 2500 West 18th Avenue in Eugene.

Admission is free and open to all. The location has seating for over 1,000. This event will also be live streamed.

The Panelists

· Dr. Philip Capp- Executive Director of Optum Oregon

· Julie Fahey-Oregon House of Representatives Speaker

· Eve Gray-Lane County Health and Human Services Director

· Dr. Nick Jones-Founder, Clear Health Direct Primary Care

· Dr. James McGovern-Chief Executive, PeaceHealth

· Deleesa Meashintubby-Executive Director of Volunteers in Medicine

· Nancy Nathanson -Oregon House of Representatives

· Dr. Jeanne Savage-CMO Trillium Community Health Plans



