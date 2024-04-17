© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Eugene healthcare is itself unwell

By Michael Dunne
Published April 17, 2024 at 4:37 PM PDT
Oregon Medical Group Office
Rebecca Hansen-White
Oregon Medical Group Office

On this edition of Oregon On The Record we talk with KLCC’s own investigative reporters Rebecca Hansen White and Nathan Wilk who have doggedly reported on several big healthcare challenges facing Eugene and the surrounding community including closures, layoffs and employee unrest.

When a business leaves a city, it can be sad and disappointing, and there certainly can be economic ramifications. But when an entire hospital leaves, and a mental health clinic shuts down, and a large healthcare network sheds doctors and a mobile crisis operation threatens to strike – that can be a true catastrophe. And, that is what’s going on in Eugene right now.

PeaceHealth left the University District; Oregon Medical Group is losing doctors and stranding patients; Hourglass Crisis Center closed its doors and CAHOOTs is facing an existential crisis over employee pay. In short, healthcare in Eugene feels like its on life support.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
