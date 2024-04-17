Eugene healthcare is itself unwell

On this edition of Oregon On The Record we talk with KLCC’s own investigative reporters Rebecca Hansen White and Nathan Wilk who have doggedly reported on several big healthcare challenges facing Eugene and the surrounding community including closures, layoffs and employee unrest.

When a business leaves a city, it can be sad and disappointing, and there certainly can be economic ramifications. But when an entire hospital leaves, and a mental health clinic shuts down, and a large healthcare network sheds doctors and a mobile crisis operation threatens to strike – that can be a true catastrophe. And, that is what’s going on in Eugene right now.

PeaceHealth left the University District; Oregon Medical Group is losing doctors and stranding patients; Hourglass Crisis Center closed its doors and CAHOOTs is facing an existential crisis over employee pay. In short, healthcare in Eugene feels like its on life support.