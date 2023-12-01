Eugene's only emergency room permanently closes

The emergency room at PeaceHealth’s University District hospital permanently closed Friday morning.

After months of heated discussion, the closure arrived to little fanfare. At 7 AM, staff constructed a barrier to the entrance of Eugene’s only emergency room.

The hospital's chief administrative officer, Alicia Beymer, said in a statement by email that the facility will forever be a special part of local history.

"I want to thank all the caregivers, past and present, who provided exceptional care at University District," she said, "and we are grateful so many will continue to provide that care at our other locations."

Nathan Wilk / KLCC

A current hospital employee who asked to remain anonymous said they were heartbroken Friday. They said they've seen serious medical crises arrive as walk-ins downtown, and the local homeless population will now lose access to centralized support services.

Inpatient rehabilitation will still be provided until December 15. However, at a City Council meeting earlier this week, Eugene-Springfield Fire Chief Mike Caven said emergency workers had already started weaning patients off of the facility.

As a staff member escorted one visitor out of the emergency room Friday morning, they reassured them that it was going to be okay.