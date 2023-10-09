© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PeaceHealth to relocate West Eugene urgent care to University area

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published October 9, 2023 at 3:57 PM PDT
The exterior of a hospital building.
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
The urgent care clinic will be across the street from the Sacred Heart Medical Center

PeaceHealth announced Monday it would move its West Eugene urgent care clinic and 29 staff to the University District campus.

The relocation is planned for December, after minor renovations are complete in the building across Hilyard Street from the University District’s emergency room, which is slated to close.

Dr. Robin Virgin is the Chief Medical Officer for Oregon’s PeaceHealth Medical Group clinics. She said while urgent care and emergency care are different, the relocated clinic will take walk-ins.

“Many of our urgent care clinicians came to us from the emergency department, and so they have been working out on West 11th for some time," she said, "and it’s a very similar population: patients who have a lot of social needs, a lot of behavioral health need.”

Virgin said the goal is to embed behavioral health care into the downtown clinic, and co-locate with other social service resources. She said PeaceHealth is still working with Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek's office to firm up a timeline for closing the hospital.

Virgin said PeaceHealth hopes to maintain services at the clinic on West 11th, to make sure primary care and walk in services remain available.

“We realized that whole zip code is kind of a medical island,” she said.

Tags
Health & Medicine PeaceHealth University DistrictDr. Robin VirginUrgent care
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards
Related Content