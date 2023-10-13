Demonstrators stage 'die-in' to protest Eugene hospital closure plans

About 75 protesters laid on the ground in front of PeaceHealth Medical Center University District Friday as part of a “die-in” demonstration. The effort was meant to symbolize potential impacts if plans to close Eugene’s only hospital proceed.

"I’m dying,” said Eugene resident Laurie Steury, while lying on the concrete in front of a large hospital sign at 13th and Hilyard Streets. “Trying to save the hospital so we can save other lives and trying not to watch it go down.”

Beside her is Brian Gorrin, also from Eugene.

“I’m here to help demonstrate what happens if there’s a major emergency and there’s no facility here anymore,” said Gorrin.

The protest included nurses in hospital scrubs and speakers from CAHOOTS and the Oregon Nurses Association. Sen. James Manning, D-Eugene, called upon his legislative colleagues to join him in demanding that the hospital remain open.

Tiffany Eckert / KLCC "PeaceHealth do you see us now?" Oregon Senator James Manning calls upon his legislative colleagues to join him in demanding the University District hospital remain open. The Democrat represents District 7, which includes North and West Eugene and Veneta.



Manning, who is also running for Secretary of State, referred to a past marketing campaign fun by the hospital system. “The billboard said, ‘We see you,’” Manning boomed. “PeaceHealth! Do you see us now?”

Demonstrators chanted, “Save Eugene’s hospital! Save Eugene’s hospital!”

PeaceHealth announced closure plans on Aug. 22 but has not specified a date when services will be phased out at the facility.

“PeaceHealth remains committed to its caregivers and Lane County and will continue to strategically invest in our staff and the healthcare needs of those in Eugene, Springfield and the entire region," read a statement emailed to media Friday by PeaceHealth spokesperson Joseph Waltasti.

"Seriously ill or injured patients in the area are already transported to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend," Waltasti wrote in response to "comments at the protest."

"Since RiverBend’s opening 15 years ago, care for patients suffering heart attacks, strokes, traumas and other high-acuity conditions has occurred on that campus," he continued. "Those services are not offered at University District.”