Demonstrators stage 'die-in' to protest Eugene hospital closure plans

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published October 13, 2023 at 6:47 PM PDT
People lie on the ground in a protest.
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
About 75 people laid on the ground in front of PeaceHealth Medical Center University District as part of a "die-in" demonstration in protest of plans to close Eugene's only hospital.

About 75 protesters laid on the ground in front of PeaceHealth Medical Center University District Friday as part of a “die-in” demonstration. The effort was meant to symbolize potential impacts if plans to close Eugene’s only hospital proceed.

"I’m dying,” said Eugene resident Laurie Steury, while lying on the concrete in front of a large hospital sign at 13th and Hilyard Streets. “Trying to save the hospital so we can save other lives and trying not to watch it go down.”

Beside her is Brian Gorrin, also from Eugene.

“I’m here to help demonstrate what happens if there’s a major emergency and there’s no facility here anymore,” said Gorrin.

The protest included nurses in hospital scrubs and speakers from CAHOOTS and the Oregon Nurses Association. Sen. James Manning, D-Eugene, called upon his legislative colleagues to join him in demanding that the hospital remain open.

Oregon Senator James Manning with a microphone.
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
"PeaceHealth do you see us now?" Oregon Senator James Manning calls upon his legislative colleagues to join him in demanding the University District hospital remain open. The Democrat represents District 7, which includes North and West Eugene and Veneta.

Manning, who is also running for Secretary of State, referred to a past marketing campaign fun by the hospital system. “The billboard said, ‘We see you,’” Manning boomed. “PeaceHealth! Do you see us now?”

Demonstrators chanted, “Save Eugene’s hospital! Save Eugene’s hospital!”

PeaceHealth announced closure plans on Aug. 22 but has not specified a date when services will be phased out at the facility.

“PeaceHealth remains committed to its caregivers and Lane County and will continue to strategically invest in our staff and the healthcare needs of those in Eugene, Springfield and the entire region," read a statement emailed to media Friday by PeaceHealth spokesperson Joseph Waltasti.

"Seriously ill or injured patients in the area are already transported to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend," Waltasti wrote in response to "comments at the protest."

"Since RiverBend’s opening 15 years ago, care for patients suffering heart attacks, strokes, traumas and other high-acuity conditions has occurred on that campus," he continued. "Those services are not offered at University District.”

David Atman participated in the Die-in demonstration at University District hospital. He said his mother, Gloria, died in transport from their home in Eugene to RiverBend Medical Center. He wants the local hospital to stay open.
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
David Atman participated in the Die-in demonstration at University District hospital. He said his mother, Gloria, died in transport from their home in Eugene to RiverBend Medical Center. He wants the local hospital to stay open.

 

Health & Medicine Peace HealthJames ManningOregon Nurses Association
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert
