Measles virus detected in Corvallis-area wastewater

Two cases of measles have been confirmed in Linn county this year, and one in Clackamas County, but no confirmed cases have yet been reported in Benton County, where Corvallis is located.

The Oregon Health Authority, along with Oregon State University, conducts weekly wastewater monitoring for measles and other infectious diseases in locations across Oregon.

The OHA recently detected the measles virus in wastewater in the Corvallis / Lewisburg area. According to Tyler Radniecki, an OSU professor who works with Oregon Wastewater Surveillance, the test result showed the presence of the virus, but not necessarily the amount of it, or the number of infections.

Courtesy Benton County Health Department A measles rash can look different on darker-colored skin

The Benton County Health Department urges anyone with measles symptoms, including a rash, fever, or red eyes to call their healthcare provider or visit an urgent care clinic. People with symptoms should call before entering a healthcare setting to reduce the risk of passing the virus to others.

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through coughing or sneezing. Severe complications, including pneumonia, are possible.

The groups most vulnerable to measles include children under five, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems. According to the CDC, about one in five unvaccinated people in the U.S. who get measles is hospitalized. Benton County Health said people should be aware of their vaccine history and pay attention to any symptoms.

A widespread measles outbreak is unlikely in Oregon, Benton County health officials said, because of high vaccination rates. As of Jan. 29, the Oregon Health Authority website reports that all confirmed cases of measles in the state this year have been from unvaccinated people.

