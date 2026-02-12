© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PeaceHealth's latest round of layoffs impact skilled caregivers including hospice nurses

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published February 12, 2026 at 5:20 PM PST
layoff notice sign
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
PeaceHealth has begun laying off skilled caregivers across its hospital system, the third such move in 9 months. Illustration on February 12, 2025.

PeaceHealth has begun another round of layoffs, impacting skilled caregivers across its hospital system. The staffing reduction is the third such move in the past nine months.

The Oregon Nurses Association strongly condemned the decision. ONA spokesperson Kevin Mealy said it could affect more than 150 positions system-wide -including as many as four hospice nurses in Lane County.

“These are skilled individuals who give dying patients and their families dignity and freedom during the final stages of life,” Mealy said. “It’s really a sacred calling for those nurses who provide this essential care. And that’s what we’re losing with these layoffs.”

KLCC has learned a team of licensed clinical social workers at PeaceHealth Cottage Grove Community Medical Center have also received layoff notices Thursday.

In a statement provided by PeaceHealth, the hospital system explained its decision.

“After extensive analysis and careful consideration, PeaceHealth has made the difficult decision to reduce roles systemwide, affecting less than 1% of our workforce.”

The statement includes a line expressing gratitude to every caregiver who has contributed to PeaceHealth’s mission.

The PeaceHealth statement continues, “this necessary realignment reflects the changing needs of our growing communities, ongoing financial pressures to reduce costs and our commitment to advancing the health and well-being of those we serve. By reimagining how we deliver care, we strengthen our ability to reinvest in our communities and fulfill our promise to bring hope, healing and peace.”

Mealy said PeaceHealth executives put profits ahead of patients’ needs. “This is evidenced by PeaceHeath’s decision to close Eugene’s only hospital in 2023, they’ve conducted repeated mass layoffs over the last year and they are currently trying to outsource our community’s emergency care,” he said.

“Fewer frontline caregivers does not mean there will be fewer patients,” Mealy said. “These cuts mean longer waits and lower quality healthcare for everyone.”
Tags
Health & Medicine PeaceHealth OregonOregon Nurses AssociationPeaceHealth Cottage Grove Community Medical CenterLayoffshospice
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and worked in a variety of media including television, technical writing, photography and daily print news before moving to the Pacific Northwest.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert
Related Content