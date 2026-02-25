Oregon’s infant Hepatitis B vaccination rate is dropping. How did your county fare?

The number of infants who receive the widely-recommended dose of Hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours of being born dropped to 82% in Oregon in 2024, marking a continued decline.

It dropped four percentage points in two years.

The vaccine continues to be recommended for all newborns by the state and many health organizations including the American Academy of Pediatrics , going against a December 2025 recommendation change by the Centers for Disease Control.

"The birth dose really is to prevent parental exposure, but it’s important to note that a lot of kids used to get Hepatitis B and we weren’t able to figure out where it came from,” said Rex Larsen, Immunization Surveillance and Quality Manager for the Oregon Health Authority.. “People don’t always have a family member that’s positive from it. Perhaps there’s blood contact at school or some other transmission mechanism, and so I think that the birth dose and early Hepatitis B vaccination is really important."

Larsen said there are two factors that likely explain dropping vaccination rates: a lack of access to medical care, particularly in rural areas, and misinformation on the internet.

“I would definitely encourage parents to familiarize themselves with the data and the risks and really talk to their [medical] provider,” said Larsen. “Talk to the obstetrician that they work with or the family medicine doctor that delivers their baby, and really trust those people who have been a trusted source of medical information. Please don’t rely on social media or the current federal recommendation.”

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices currently recommends the Hepatitis B vaccine for all people “with risk factors for hepatitis B or without identified risk factors but seeking protection.” The recommendation change has been criticized by groups including the Hepatitis B Foundation.

Western and central Oregon county vaccination rates decrease or remain relatively flat

The largest drop in the region came in Deschutes County, where newborns receiving the recommended first dose on time dropped to 76%, down from 82% in 2021.

Other counties in the area typically saw decreases or a flattening of vaccination rates, with many sitting near or above the statewide average.

Lane County held steady at 82% from 2023 to 2024, a decrease from 2022’s 85% rate.

Linn County also had an 82% rate with a downward trend since its 2022 peak at 87%.

Douglas County had an 83% rate of receiving the newborn dose, a drop from 87% in 2022.

The region did see bright spots for vaccine advocates.

Lincoln County had the highest infant Hepatitis B vaccination rate in the state in 2024 at 90%. Although that number is down from a peak of 91% in 2023, it’s still above 2020’s 85% rate.

Benton County had the state’s third highest vaccination rate at 87%, an improvement from 2020’s 84% rate.

A larger breakdown of the Hepatitis B vaccination data for newborns is available here.