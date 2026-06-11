Oregon health officials issue tougher air quality guidance for youth sports, outdoor activities

This story originally appeared in the Oregon Capital Chronicle and is used with permission.

Oregon kids and teens participating in outdoor activities need to protect themselves from air pollution that is more harmful than scientists previously understood, according to new state guidance.

Oregon kids and teens participating in outdoor activities need to protect themselves from air pollution that is more harmful than scientists previously understood, according to new state guidance.

The Oregon Health Authority released new guidelines this week to help families, schools and athletic leagues decide when and how to host outdoor activities during wildfire smoke and instances of poor air quality. The new recommendations come as Oregon’s wildfire season started early this year and is expected to last into October amid historic heat and drought.

Oregon’s guide relies on the air quality index, which measures particulates, carbon monoxide and other pollutants and ranges from 0 to 500. Higher ratings mean less healthy air.

The updated guidance for children and youth comes in response to what the health authority said was increasing scientific research concluding that smoke can harm children at lower levels of exposure than previously thought by researchers. Children breathe more air relative to body weight than adults, and kids with asthma, lung or heart disease or diabetes are particularly vulnerable to air quality, according to state health officials.

Here’s a look at health officials’ recommendations:

When the air quality index is between 0 and 50, or “good,” no restrictions on outdoor activity are necessary.

In the ”moderate” status between 51 and 100, children and youth with underlying health conditions should be allowed to opt out of activities, stay inside or limit intensity. For activities like summer camp or outdoor school that last four or more hours, children with health conditions should move to an area with greater air quality, and all other youth should be allowed to opt out of activities or to stay indoors. The previous guide stated that “It’s a good day to be active outside” for short activities.

When air quality levels are considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” with an index between 101 and 150, or orange status, the health authority recommends limiting the intensity of all youth outdoor activity regardless of the duration or whether individuals have underlying conditions. The guidelines encourage schools and institutions to consider canceling or moving the event to areas with better air quality if the intensity and length of an activity cannot be changed. If an event lasts longer than four hours, the intensity of the activity cannot be lowered and the event cannot be relocated, it should be canceled.

Once air quality is considered “unhealthy,” “very unhealthy” or “hazardous” — anything higher than 150 on the air quality index — the guidance is the same: Cancel outdoor activities or move them to an area with safer air conditions. That previously only applied to very unhealthy or hazardous air quality conditions at any duration.

The guidance also recommends light indoor activity if the level of fine and inhalable particulate matter indoors from emissions such as gas, oil and diesel is “high.”

“We fully recognize the importance of outdoor time and exercise for the physical and mental health of children and youth,” Gabriela Goldfarb, manager of the Oregon Health Authority’s environmental public health section, said in a statement. “We offer this guide to support adults making decisions that balance those needs with the reality that children are more likely to be affected by health threats from smoke, because their airways are still developing and because they breathe more air per pound of body weight than adults.”

Oregonians seeking more information and resources for responding to smoke and wildfire can learn more at this state website.

